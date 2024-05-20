SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Angelica Gutierrez from El Paso, Texas, monitors the anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution on the forecastle while departing after a scheduled port visit in Shimoda, Japan, May 20. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry in Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8419335 VIRIN: 240520-N-ZS816-1001 Resolution: 5813x3875 Size: 3.03 MB Location: SHIMODA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Departs the 85th Black Ship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.