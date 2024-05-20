Indigo Defender 2024

240503-N-NO146-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 3, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces West Fleet participate in the exercise Indigo Defender 24, May 3. Indigo Defender is an annual bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Saudi maritime forces focused on maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, and anti-terrorism force protection. (Courtesy Photo)

