    Indigo Defender 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    Indigo Defender 2024

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.03.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240503-N-NO146-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 3, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces West Fleet participate in the exercise Indigo Defender 24, May 3. Indigo Defender is an annual bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Saudi maritime forces focused on maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, and anti-terrorism force protection. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    bilateral maritime exercise
    Royal Saudi Navy
    Indigo Defender 24

