SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), conduct preservation work, while in Sasebo, Japan, May 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

