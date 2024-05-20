Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), conduct preservation work [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), conduct preservation work

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), conduct preservation work, while in Sasebo, Japan, May 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8419209
    VIRIN: 240520-N-QR506-1187
    Resolution: 3601x2481
    Size: 945.92 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), conduct preservation work [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS America
    Preservation work

