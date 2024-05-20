First Army Division West Best OCT Day One PT test

U.S. Army Capt. Sean Wynot, assigned to 166th Infantry Brigade (166 IN BDE), First Army Division West, digs down deep to finish out the plank portion of the physical fitness test portion of the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

