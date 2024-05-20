Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best OCT Day One PT test

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Sean Wynot, assigned to 166th Infantry Brigade (166 IN BDE), First Army Division West, digs down deep to finish out the plank portion of the physical fitness test portion of the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    FORSCOM
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Army National Guard
    Best OC/t Competition
    1ADWBestOCT

