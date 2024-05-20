Why I Serve

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Trinh Nguyen, an Human Resource Specialist (42a), assigned to 7th Infantry Division Headquarters. Originally from Saigon, Vietnam Nguyen moved to the U.S. and has served in the Army for over 2 years. “The Army gives people the opportunity to build a career" said Nguyen. "You don't know what you can do if you don't try it." (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore).

