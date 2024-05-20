Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smooth Move! Exchange Helps Make PCS Season Simple with Online Resources

    Smooth Move! Exchange Helps Make PCS Season Simple with Online Resources

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service takes the stress out of moving season with its PCS headquarters at ShopMyExchange.com/PCS, where shoppers can find checklists, moving and storage supplies, wireless services and more. See more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2GF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8418648
    VIRIN: 240520-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 3333x1875
    Size: 528.64 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smooth Move! Exchange Helps Make PCS Season Simple with Online Resources, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Smooth Move! Exchange Helps Make PCS Season Simple with Online Resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    PCS
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT