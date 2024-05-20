Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure

    JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by David Abizaid 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network

    U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) and Marshall University broke ground alongside key partners on the academic institution's Institute for Cyber Security which will house the National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure (NCOE), May 17, 2024. The Institute for Cyber Security complements a second location being developed with West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. These efforts correlate with a key aspiration for the National Center of Excellence which would empower institutions to develop simulated real-time cyber range capabilities and customizable network security operations centers. (Department of Defense photo by David Abizaid / RELEASED).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8418636
    VIRIN: 240517-D-OR787-4015
    Resolution: 7472x4981
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure, by David Abizaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    cyber security
    Critical Infrastructure
    USCYBERCOM
    JFHQ-DODIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT