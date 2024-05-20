JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure

Photo By David Abizaid | U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information...... read more read more Photo By David Abizaid | U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) and Marshall University broke ground alongside key partners on the academic institution's Institute for Cyber Security which will house the National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure (NCOE), May 17, 2024. The Institute for Cyber Security complements a second location being developed with West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. These efforts correlate with a key aspiration for the National Center of Excellence which would empower institutions to develop simulated real-time cyber range capabilities and customizable network security operations centers. (Department of Defense photo by David Abizaid / RELEASED). see less | View Image Page

U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) and Marshall University broke ground on the academic institution's Institute for Cyber Security, which will house the National Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure (NCOE), May 17.



The ceremony was attended by academic, industry, government, and community partners, as Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, the commander of JFHQ-DODIN, U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), and Marshall University President Brad Smith marked this important milestone.



The new facility complements a second NCOE location being developed with West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. Both efforts correlate with a key aspiration for the National Center of Excellence which would empower institutions to develop simulated real-time cyber range capabilities and customizable network security operations centers. Further, [cyber] students would be connected to cyberspace operators in Fort Meade, MD– the Headquarters of USCYBERCOM and JFHQ-DODIN.



During the ceremony, Skinner highlighted the importance of the National Center of Excellence in helping to create solutions that will strengthen our national security and expressed his enthusiasm about expanding the partnership with Marshall University and West Virginia University.



“This partnership expands our ability to examine shared critical infrastructure issues and creative solutions to strengthen national security while helping to shape the Department of Defense current and future cyber workforce through research, training and collaborative initiatives,” Skinner said.



“Ultimately, this collaboration offers fresh and diverse perspectives for public, private, academic initiatives that evolve through the Center and into real world operations that utilize the technologies underpinning global critical infrastructure,” he continued. “U.S. Cyber Command and JFHQ-DODIN remain committed to working with these two exceptional institutions over the coming months and years in building our nation’s cyber capacity and capability.”



Smith also articulated the significance of the moment and thanked JFHQ-DODIN for their efforts in shaping the university’s curriculum to better prepare the next generation’s cyber workforce.



“We stand at a pivotal moment in history for our university, the state of West Virginia, our country, and our world as we embark on this transformative journey. Through this center, we will develop the advanced techniques, tools, and methodologies to protect critical infrastructure assets, as well as the next generation of cyber experts,” Smith said. “We are grateful to JFHQ-DODIN and USCYBERCOM for their involvement in helping develop the security operations center and research lab; and their assistance in shaping our curriculum for the 21st century workforce.”



The National Defense Strategy emphasizes the importance of partnerships to successful operations. Working with allies and partners bolsters the Department of Defense’s ability to shape the operational cyber environment to conduct integrated deterrence, engage in active competition, and build enduring advantage more effectively and decisively. In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, Lt. Gen. Skinner and JFHQ-DODIN Staff met with key stakeholders and advocates to discuss the development of research objectives, curriculum, strategy, and a governance framework for the NCOE to advance next steps.



“Our main areas of interest are leveraging research, shaping curricula to develop the current and future workforce, and collaborating on innovative technology solutions for complex cyberspace operations. The research and innovation fostered through this partnership with academia is foundational to our success,” Skinner said.



JFHQ-DODIN is the U.S. Cyber Command component that leads the Department of Defense’s approach to cyberspace operations, security, and defense across the Department of Defense Information Network, commonly referred to as the DODIN. The Command’s mission covers a broad range of activities on behalf of USCYBERCOM, including proactive, threat-informed steps to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient – reducing cyber risk to DOD missions.