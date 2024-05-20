Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army ‘As You Were’ Band brings Army message to Welcome to Rockville [Image 2 of 3]

    Army ‘As You Were’ Band brings Army message to Welcome to Rockville

    RADCLIFF, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2011

    Photo by Jerry Merideth 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss (foreground) performs with lead singer Brittany Simmons on the stage at Welcome to Rockville.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2011
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8418500
    VIRIN: 110103-D-GB311-1538
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 986.2 KB
    Location: RADCLIFF, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army 'As You Were' Band brings Army message to Welcome to Rockville [Image 3 of 3], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

