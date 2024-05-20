Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss (foreground) performs with lead singer Brittany Simmons on the stage at Welcome to Rockville.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2011
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8418500
|VIRIN:
|110103-D-GB311-1538
|Resolution:
|4512x3000
|Size:
|986.2 KB
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army ‘As You Were’ Band brings Army message to Welcome to Rockville [Image 3 of 3], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT