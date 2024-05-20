Sgt. 1st Class Stafford Cawley is a competitor in the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer Competition. He is on Team 5 alongside Capt. Sean Wynot. Cawley is assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade in Fort Cavazos, Texas.



The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:43 Photo ID: 8418205 VIRIN: 240519-A-KQ073-9913 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 1.92 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.