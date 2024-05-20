Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 3 of 3]

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    First Army Division West

    Sgt. 1st Class Stafford Cawley is a competitor in the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer Competition. He is on Team 5 alongside Capt. Sean Wynot. Cawley is assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade in Fort Cavazos, Texas.

    The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8418205
    VIRIN: 240519-A-KQ073-9913
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best OC/T Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT