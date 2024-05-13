Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing our recruiters for outstanding achievements

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. James Brando, a recruiter with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, receives an award for the 139th Recruiter of the Quarter at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 17, 2024. Brando enlisted 13 individuals into the 139th Airlift Wing throughout the first quarter earning the most votes from the recruiters for this award which serves as an important recognition. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    This work, Recognizing our recruiters for outstanding achievements [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    recruiting
    recruiter of the quarter

