Recognizing our recruiters for outstanding achievements

Tech. Sgt. James Brando, a recruiter with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, receives an award for the 139th Recruiter of the Quarter at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 17, 2024. Brando enlisted 13 individuals into the 139th Airlift Wing throughout the first quarter earning the most votes from the recruiters for this award which serves as an important recognition. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

