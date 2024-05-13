Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, urges the public to be safe boating and recreating at the 10 USACE-managed lakes in the Cumberland River Basin this summer. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
This work, Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety
