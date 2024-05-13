Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.1916

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, urges the public to be safe boating and recreating at the 10 USACE-managed lakes in the Cumberland River Basin this summer. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 05.20.1916
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:03
    Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US
    This work, Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety

    USACE
    Recreation
    Nashville District
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Cumberland River Basin

