    Around and About Fort Drum: Monti Physical Fitness Center [Image 1 of 3]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Monti Physical Fitness Center

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Monti Physical Fitness Center was named after Sgt. 1st Class Jared C. Monti during a ceremony June 30, 2010, at Fort Drum. Monti deployed with 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), to Afghanistan, and died in combat on June 21, 2006. Monti became the second 10th Mountain Division Soldier to posthumously receive the Medal of Honor, the first being Pfc. John Magrath, who fought with 2nd Battalion, 85th Infantry Regiment, in the mountains of Italy during World War II. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Monti Physical Fitness Center
    Fort Drum Around and About

