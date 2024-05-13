USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts port visit in Phuket, Thailand

PHUKET, Thailand (May 6, 2024) – Cmdr. Samuel Hoard Jr., commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), left, Nalinchat and Suksan, both local Thai pilots, center, and Lt. Wyatt Vela, discuss ship docking procedures while approaching Phuket, Thailand, for a port visit May 6, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

