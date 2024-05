The national ensign flies over the Coast Guard Academy during the Annual Sunset Review, May 19, 2024. The Sunset Review is annually held the weekend before graduation, in honor of the graduating class and their parents. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

