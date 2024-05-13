Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Chamber Concert at Athenaeum [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Band Chamber Concert at Athenaeum

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240519-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (May 19, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Thomas Wheeler, from Millersburg, Ohio, introduces the next composition to be performed in a chamber music concert at the Athenaeum in Alexandria, VA. The Concert Band performs regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 22:33
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Chamber Concert at Athenaeum [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    old town alexandria
    Chamber Music
    athenaeum

