136 AW Changes Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General - Air, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthews Groves, 136th Airlift Wing outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Groves relinquished command of the 136 AW to Col. Andrew Cornette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

