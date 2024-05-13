Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136 AW Changes Command [Image 4 of 4]

    136 AW Changes Command

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General - Air, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthews Groves, 136th Airlift Wing outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Groves relinquished command of the 136 AW to Col. Andrew Cornette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    This work, 136 AW Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    136th Airlift Wing
    Texas ANG

