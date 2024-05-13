Know Your Defender Sgt. Victor Flores

Meet Sgt. Victor Flores, a bridge builder crewmember with the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Flores is a native of San Diego, California and is currently stationed at Ft. Cavazos, Texas. The 43rd MRBC is currently supporting Immediate Response 24 where they are building a full closure bridge over a body of water in order to transport vehicles and equipment.



“My favorite part [about being in Poland] is seeing the country, being able to explore and I just enjoy traveling.” Flores said.



During this exercise, Flores filled the role of raft commander who ensures that the raft is fully inspected for safety. He also directs the boats while they guide the rafts over the wet gap.



There are two different methods of rafting: conventional and longitudinal. Conventional rafting uses two boats on the same side of the raft. Longitudinal rafting also involves two boats, each on one side of the raft with the ability to propel forward or backward.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 04:30 Photo ID: 8415064 VIRIN: 240515-A-LV861-4301 Resolution: 6720x4348 Size: 5.45 MB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know Your Defender Sgt. Victor Flores, by SSG Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.