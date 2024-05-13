U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions

U.S. Army Spc. Shalin Marquez , representing United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, low crawls while simulating react to contact during the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East (MRC East) and Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) 2024 Best Leader Competitions May 18, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical teams will represent MRC East and MRDC at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US