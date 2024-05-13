The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, prepare to present the colors at Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis French)

