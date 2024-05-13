Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Service for Maj. (ret.) Charles L. Deibert [Image 20 of 20]

    Memorial Service for Maj. (ret.) Charles L. Deibert

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Former Oregon Governor Ted Kulongoski (center-left) meets with Mr. David Winterholler (right) along with Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond Rees, (center-right) the former Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard and his wife Mary Len Rees (left) prior to the Memorial Service for U.S. Army Major (retired) Charles L. Deibert, held at Willamette National Cemetery, Clackamas, Oregon on May 17, 2024. During his military career, Maj. Deibert was awarded The Distinguished Service Cross during combat operations in Vietnam. He served for two years in the Marine Corps before joining the Oregon Army National Guard for 15 years, and later served in the Army Reserves for five years. After his retirement he was appointed as the Civilian Aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army from 2003-2017. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 22:57
    Photo ID: 8414913
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-CH590-1134
    Resolution: 6045x4058
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Service for Maj. (ret.) Charles L. Deibert [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Vietnam War
    Oregon Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Willamette National Cemetery
    The Distinguished Service Cross

