Memorial Service for Maj. (ret.) Charles L. Deibert

Former Oregon Governor Ted Kulongoski (center-left) meets with Mr. David Winterholler (right) along with Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond Rees, (center-right) the former Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard and his wife Mary Len Rees (left) prior to the Memorial Service for U.S. Army Major (retired) Charles L. Deibert, held at Willamette National Cemetery, Clackamas, Oregon on May 17, 2024. During his military career, Maj. Deibert was awarded The Distinguished Service Cross during combat operations in Vietnam. He served for two years in the Marine Corps before joining the Oregon Army National Guard for 15 years, and later served in the Army Reserves for five years. After his retirement he was appointed as the Civilian Aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army from 2003-2017. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

