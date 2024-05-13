Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65D Dolphin helicopter aircrew demonstrates hoisting capabilities during a water safety fair at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, Calif, May 18, 2024. The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 18th - May 24, 2024. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read)

