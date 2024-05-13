Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65D Dolphin helicopter aircrew demonstrates hoisting capabilities during a water safety fair at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, Calif, May 18, 2024. The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 18th - May 24, 2024. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8414654
    VIRIN: 240518-G-AW789-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair
    Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair
    Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week with Water Safety Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Water Safety
    NSBW
    NSBW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT