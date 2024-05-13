Spectators watch and capture the F-35A Lightning II aerial demonstration during the 2024 First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. The airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public with 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8414623
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-BO262-1023
|Resolution:
|3144x4723
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
