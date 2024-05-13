Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis Air Force Base dedicates headquarters building to retired Gen. John P. Jumper [Image 1 of 2]

    Nellis Air Force Base dedicates headquarters building to retired Gen. John P. Jumper

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A building dedication ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Air Force Gen. John P. Jumper is held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, may 18, 2024. Jumper served as the 57th Fighter Weapons Wing commander and retired after serving as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force from 2001 to 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong) (Power lines were removed from the upper left hand of the frame)

    Nevada
    Nellis AFB
    building dedication
    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex

