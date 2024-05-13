Riverine training at Gobi Wolf 2024

Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. During the exercise local rescue teams worked in coordinating Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. Local rescue teams collaborated with emergency response agencies, sharing best practices to deliver timely assistance, particularly in scenarios like floods, water accidents, or natural disasters near waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

