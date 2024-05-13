Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. During the exercise local rescue teams worked in coordinating Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. Local rescue teams collaborated with emergency response agencies, sharing best practices to deliver timely assistance, particularly in scenarios like floods, water accidents, or natural disasters near waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8414509
|VIRIN:
|240509-Z-CA180-2001
|Resolution:
|6342x4228
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|CHOIBALSAN, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Riverine training at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gobi Wolf 2024 strengthens partnerships for disaster resilience
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT