    Riverine training at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 3 of 28]

    Riverine training at Gobi Wolf 2024

    CHOIBALSAN, MONGOLIA

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. During the exercise local rescue teams worked in coordinating Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise participants practice rescue techniques and lifesaving maneuvers during the Field Training Exercise’s riverine operations segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. Local rescue teams collaborated with emergency response agencies, sharing best practices to deliver timely assistance, particularly in scenarios like floods, water accidents, or natural disasters near waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 15:04
    Photo ID: 8414509
    VIRIN: 240509-Z-CA180-2001
    Resolution: 6342x4228
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN
    This work, Riverine training at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod Province

