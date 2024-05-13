USS Mount Whitney Departs Homeport

240514-N-JC445-1011 GAETA, Italy (May 14, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Anthony Reyes, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jun Liu man the .50-calibur machine gun during sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as it departs Gaeta, Italy. Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

