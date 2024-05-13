Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Departs Homeport [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mount Whitney Departs Homeport

    GAETA, ITALY

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    240514-N-JC445-1011 GAETA, Italy (May 14, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Anthony Reyes, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jun Liu man the .50-calibur machine gun during sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as it departs Gaeta, Italy. Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 07:07
    Location: GAETA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Departs Homeport [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney
    underway
    Sea and Anchor
    Mount Whitney
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto

