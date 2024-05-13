Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan [Image 9 of 9]

    15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Philippine Marine assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade holds security after dismounting from a combined convoy with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum 24.3 in Palawan, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 04:38
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    ACDC
    Integration
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

