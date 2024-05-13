15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan

A Philippine Marine assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade holds security after dismounting from a combined convoy with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum 24.3 in Palawan, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

