Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eager Lion 24, Mortars [Image 4 of 4]

    Eager Lion 24, Mortars

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to Task Force Reaper, prepare a mortar tube for firing during training in support of Eager Lion 24 at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 24 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8413612
    VIRIN: 240513-A-FQ717-1848
    Resolution: 990x660
    Size: 127.23 KB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 24, Mortars [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eager Lion 24, Mortars
    Eager Lion 24, Mortars
    Eager Lion 24, Mortars
    Eager Lion 24, Mortars

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eager Lion 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT