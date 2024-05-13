U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to Task Force Reaper, prepare a mortar tube for firing during training in support of Eager Lion 24 at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 24 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:41 Photo ID: 8413612 VIRIN: 240513-A-FQ717-1848 Resolution: 990x660 Size: 127.23 KB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 24, Mortars [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.