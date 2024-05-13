Beale AFB/U.S. Coast Guard SAREX

U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, waits on the boat for training to begin in San Francisco Bay, California, April 30, 2024. This annual training happens in partnership between Beale Air Force Base and the U.S. Coast Guard San Francisco Sector. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024
Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US