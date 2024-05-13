Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB/U.S. Coast Guard SAREX

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, waits on the boat for training to begin in San Francisco Bay, California, April 30, 2024. This annual training happens in partnership between Beale Air Force Base and the U.S. Coast Guard San Francisco Sector. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8413020
    VIRIN: 240430-F-RA943-1113
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

