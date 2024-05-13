Staff Sgt. Jaboris Thomas, a medical logistics sergeant assigned to the 328th Field Support Hospital, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), poses for a photo at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8412914
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-YH338-8031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|BB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of TRADEWINDS: Medical logistics sergeant supports readiness efforts with partner nations, by MSG Emily Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
