    Faces of TRADEWINDS: Medical logistics sergeant supports readiness efforts with partner nations

    BARBADOS

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Emily Anderson 

    U.S. Army South

    Staff Sgt. Jaboris Thomas, a medical logistics sergeant assigned to the 328th Field Support Hospital, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), poses for a photo at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson)

