Faces of TRADEWINDS: Medical logistics sergeant supports readiness efforts with partner nations

Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | Staff Sgt. Jaboris Thomas, a medical logistics sergeant assigned to the 328th Field...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | Staff Sgt. Jaboris Thomas, a medical logistics sergeant assigned to the 328th Field Support Hospital, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), poses for a photo at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson) see less | View Image Page

In the world of healthcare, the roles of physicians and nurses often take center stage, their contributions widely recognized and celebrated. Yet, amidst the bustling corridors of hospitals and clinics, there exists a cadre of unsung heroes whose vital work often goes unnoticed. Staff Sgt. Jaboris Thomas is one such individual, reshaping perceptions of the medical profession through his dedicated service as a pharmacy technician and medical logistics sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Thomas' unwavering commitment and tireless efforts illuminate the indispensable role of the pharmacy technician who supports readiness for all members participating in TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24).



“The main objective is patient care, no matter what position you are in or what country you are from,” said Thomas, an Aberdeen, Mississippi native. “I’m providing valuable resources and supplies to take care of a person to the best of my ability at that given time until we can get a person additional help or services.”



Thomas is currently a member of the joint Troop Medical Clinic (TMC), composed of medical professionals from Barbados and U.S. Soldiers from the 328th Field Support Hospital (FSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support). Together the team provides medical support for more than 1,200 participants from 26 countries in multiple locations across Barbados.



TW24 provides the opportunity for participating nations to improve interoperability and effectively execute future maritime, land operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response in today’s dynamic security environment.



“We’re learning how those from Barbados do things, and I like to think they are learning from us as well,” said Thomas. “We’re here building relationships. It’s amazing the amount of comradery we have although we are just meeting for the first time.”



TW24 will have long-lasting effects for Thomas because he did not realistically expect his military duty would give him an opportunity to move out of his small town and take him on an international adventure.



“Sometimes growing up in a small town, you don’t think about traveling and seeing the world. You can become complacent about staying where you grew up,” said Thomas. “Before TRADEWINDS I’ve never been outside the United States.”



“I was determined that would not be me,” he added. “I wanted to get out and explore. Honestly, nothing compares to seeing Barbados with your own eyes and how beautiful it is.”



TW24 focuses on allied partners training together, but also serves as an opportunity for support personnel to collaborate with their partners from different countries.



“Things are going well here. It’s been great to work with the host nation medical team,” said Maj. Jeffrey Clark, the officer in charge for the Paragon Base joint TMC. “TRADEWINDS is not only an opportunity for our team members such as Thomas to put his skills to use, but we are promoting training opportunities by offering a forum to see how others are taking care of patients and seeing how the processes differ or are similar.”



The opportunity to work with those from other nations, especially the Barbados medical team continues to be an enlightening experience Thomas will not soon forget.



“It’s interesting to hear about the Barbados military medical requirements and even their retirement structure,” said Thomas. “I’m learning so much here, and I hope I can be an inspiration to others like those from the Barbados team have been for me at TRADEWINDS.”