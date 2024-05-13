Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course

    178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course

    BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    More than 100 airmen from across the country listen to a presenter speak during the Contemporary Base Issues course May 17, 2024 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The two-day training event, hosted by the 178th Wing, was designed to prepare Air National Guard officers, non-commissioned officers and other leaders to work together as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course

