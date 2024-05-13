More than 100 airmen from across the country listen to a presenter speak during the Contemporary Base Issues course May 17, 2024 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The two-day training event, hosted by the 178th Wing, was designed to prepare Air National Guard officers, non-commissioned officers and other leaders to work together as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8412137
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-MJ308-1001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|BLUE ASH, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course, by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
