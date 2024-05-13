178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course

More than 100 airmen from across the country listen to a presenter speak during the Contemporary Base Issues course May 17, 2024 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The two-day training event, hosted by the 178th Wing, was designed to prepare Air National Guard officers, non-commissioned officers and other leaders to work together as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

