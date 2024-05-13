178th Wing hosts Contemporary Base Issues course

Photo By Shane Hughes | More than 100 airmen from across the country listen to a presenter speak during the...... read more read more Photo By Shane Hughes | More than 100 airmen from across the country listen to a presenter speak during the Contemporary Base Issues course May 17, 2024 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The two-day training event, hosted by the 178th Wing, was designed to prepare Air National Guard officers, non-commissioned officers and other leaders to work together as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes) see less | View Image Page

More than 100 airmen from across the country arrived at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield early Thursday morning for the Contemporary Base Issues course, a two-day training event hosted by the 178th Wing and designed to prepare Air National Guard officers, non-commissioned officers and other leaders to work together as a team.



The schedule of courses included a diverse range of topics and issues, including military discipline, ethics, deployment readiness, domestic operations and leadership.



“I hope this gives everyone more background and exposure as to why we do a lot of the things that we do in terms of discipline status and helps them understand and work a little bit more collaboratively toward the basic wellness of their airmen,” said Capt. Justin Dickman, a military lawyer assigned to the 178th Judge Advocate General Corps, who helped organize the course.



The organizers intended for the course to educate leaders at all levels about pressing issues that affect airmen at all levels and to provide a chance for leaders to learn from experts in the field.



“This process started about two years ago in terms of how do we get this course here at the 178th Wing and how many folks were interested in attendant courses,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, command chief of the 178th Wing. “The ultimate goal is to educate our folks on what's going on in the local communities or how we can support at the local, state and national level.”



“I'd heard this kind of course is one where you learn a lot, you hear different perspectives, sometimes perspectives you may not hear in the military, certainly, and I thought it's a long time coming,” said Lt. Col. Mark Fogel, an Air Staff officer assigned to the 178th Wing and a participant in the course. “At the end of the day, this will not only lead everyone to be more effective and successful airmen, defending the nation and fighting America's wars.”



“I hope the leaders here are taking this information back to their respective organizations, educating their airmen, and effectively utilizing our people and our resources,” Melton said.



“I think it's really great to see a lot of folks with a variety of backgrounds and experiences training here today,” Dickman said. “Hopefully we can all learn from that, from one another today and all grow as members of the armed services.”