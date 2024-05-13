Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District observes 'Wear A Life Jacket To Work Day'

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Tim Hudson (center), commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and staff encourage employees and to 'Wear a Life Jacket to Work Day,' May 17, to raise water safety awareness. The District Water Safety Project Development Team made more than 286,000 direct contacts to promote water safety and life jacket wear in fiscal year 2023 in an effort to reduce drownings.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Life Jacket
    Oklahoma
    Texas
    Kansas
    Boating
    Water Safety

