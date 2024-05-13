Col. Tim Hudson (center), commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and staff encourage employees and to 'Wear a Life Jacket to Work Day,' May 17, to raise water safety awareness. The District Water Safety Project Development Team made more than 286,000 direct contacts to promote water safety and life jacket wear in fiscal year 2023 in an effort to reduce drownings.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8411809
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-PO406-5895
|Resolution:
|5232x3680
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District observes 'Wear A Life Jacket To Work Day', by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT