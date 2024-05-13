This is the right tibia and fibula of Maj. Gen. Daniel Sickles, commander of the Union Army of the Potomac’s Third Corps at the Battle of Gettysburg. Sickles was struck by a 12-pound artillery round during the second day of the battle. The injury resulted in the amputation of his leg above the knee. [AFIP 0379085] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8411792 VIRIN: 240514-D-TY520-1001 Resolution: 2000x1387 Size: 876.93 KB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Daniel E. Sickles [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.