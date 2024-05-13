Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Daniel E. Sickles

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is the right tibia and fibula of Maj. Gen. Daniel Sickles, commander of the Union Army of the Potomac’s Third Corps at the Battle of Gettysburg. Sickles was struck by a 12-pound artillery round during the second day of the battle. The injury resulted in the amputation of his leg above the knee. [AFIP 0379085] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

