    Cadre of Champions visits the Air Force Sustainment Center

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A group of educators from Langston University and Oklahoma City University pose for a group photo in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex during a tour on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10. The group’s tour explored cutting-edge facilities, discovered technical and administrative career pathways, and strengthened Tinker’s invaluable partnerships with local universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:39
    Photo ID: 8411530
    VIRIN: 240510-F-EX228-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadre of Champions visits the Air Force Sustainment Center, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    University
    partnership
    educator
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC

