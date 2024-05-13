Cadre of Champions visits the Air Force Sustainment Center

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A group of educators from Langston University and Oklahoma City University pose for a group photo in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex during a tour on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10. The group’s tour explored cutting-edge facilities, discovered technical and administrative career pathways, and strengthened Tinker’s invaluable partnerships with local universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

