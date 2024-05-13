TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A group of educators from Langston University and Oklahoma City University pose for a group photo in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex during a tour on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10. The group’s tour explored cutting-edge facilities, discovered technical and administrative career pathways, and strengthened Tinker’s invaluable partnerships with local universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8411530
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-EX228-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadre of Champions visits the Air Force Sustainment Center, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT