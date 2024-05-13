Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch and U.S. Medics Conduct Simulated Casualty Exercise at Flintlock 24 [Image 1 of 5]

    Dutch and U.S. Medics Conduct Simulated Casualty Exercise at Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the Dutch Special Operations Surgical Team and U.S. forces medical personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Africa discuss the care plan for a simulated casualty during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 11, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    This work, Dutch and U.S. Medics Conduct Simulated Casualty Exercise at Flintlock 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

