HAKODATE, Japan (May 17, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) and U.S. Naval Forces Japan, along with officials from the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo, meet with Jun Oizumi, mayor of Hakodate, Japan, and Hakodate City Council members at Hakodate City Hall, May 17. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's visit to Hakodate, May 17, 1854, which officially established ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 04:53 Photo ID: 8410917 VIRIN: 240517-N-UA460-1788 Resolution: 6000x3701 Size: 852.01 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Warrior (MCM 10), CNFJ Leaders Meet with Mayor of Hakodate, Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.