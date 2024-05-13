USS America (LHA 6) Awarded the ‘Battle E’ for Third Consecutive Year

SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2024) - Capt. Patrick German, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11 and the America Amphibious Ready Group, reads the citation while presenting the 2023 Battle Effectiveness Award to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6) during an all-hands call in the ship’s hangar bay, May 17, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

