    USS America (LHA 6) Awarded the ‘Battle E’ for Third Consecutive Year [Image 2 of 3]

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2024) - Capt. Patrick German, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11 and the America Amphibious Ready Group, reads the citation while presenting the 2023 Battle Effectiveness Award to the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6) during an all-hands call in the ship’s hangar bay, May 17, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 01:47
    Photo ID: 8410747
    VIRIN: 240517-N-QR506-1112
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Awarded the ‘Battle E’ for Third Consecutive Year [Image 3 of 3], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)

