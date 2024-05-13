Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier

    2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On May 15, 2024, Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division was found unresponsive in the barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Medical officials declared the service member deceased at approximately 10:23 a.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8410742
    VIRIN: 240211-A-DC982-2512
    Resolution: 696x1032
    Size: 135.35 KB
    Location: 41, KR
    Hometown: BARBERTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier Death

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT