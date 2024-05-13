CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On May 15, 2024, Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division was found unresponsive in the barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Medical officials declared the service member deceased at approximately 10:23 a.m.
2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier Death
