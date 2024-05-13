2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division Soldier Death

Courtesy Photo | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On May 15, 2024, Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, a Human...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On May 15, 2024, Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division was found unresponsive in the barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Medical officials declared the service member deceased at approximately 10:23 a.m. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On May 15, 2024, Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division was found unresponsive in the barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Medical officials declared the service member deceased at approximately 10:23 a.m.



Although no criminal activity is suspected, Camp Humphreys Criminal Investigation Division is actively conducting an official investigation.



Oakes had been assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion since December 2023 and was serving as a Senior Human Resources Sergeant at the time of his death.



“The 11th Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Jaggert Z. Oakes,” said Lt. Col. Brent Kinney, commander of 11th Engineer Battalion. “Spc. Oakes leaves behind a profound impact of friendship and camaraderie felt by all who had the privilege of serving alongside him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers as we mourn this loss together.”



Oakes, originally from Barberton, Ohio, joined the U.S. Army in January 2019.



Oakes’ awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korean Defense Medal and Army Service Ribbon.