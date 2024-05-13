ACDC: CMP Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chase Nichols, a team leader with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, coaches a Philippine marine with 1st Marine Brigade during a live-fire table five combat marksmanship program training during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

