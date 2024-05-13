Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC24

    LANPAC24

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Partners and allies attend a speech from the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, Mario A. Diaz, where he discuss the Army's role in multi-domain operations during the 11th Annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 16, 2024. The conference, organized by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies across the Indo-Pacific region for leader development and professional dialogue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    This work, LANPAC24 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

