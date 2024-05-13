Partners and allies attend a speech from the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, Mario A. Diaz, where he discuss the Army's role in multi-domain operations during the 11th Annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 16, 2024. The conference, organized by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies across the Indo-Pacific region for leader development and professional dialogue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

