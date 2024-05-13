Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Atlantic Area holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    US Coast Guard Atlantic Area holds change-of-command ceremony

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The Coast Guard honor guard prepares to perform military honors during the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area change-of-command ceremony, May 16, 2024, in Yorktown, Virginia. The change-of-command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. The passing of colors, standards, or ensigns from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its members are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8410253
    VIRIN: 240516-G-PJ308-1319
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    USCG
    Change-of-Command
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area
    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown

