US Coast Guard Atlantic Area holds change-of-command ceremony

The Coast Guard honor guard prepares to perform military honors during the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area change-of-command ceremony, May 16, 2024, in Yorktown, Virginia. The change-of-command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. The passing of colors, standards, or ensigns from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its members are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

