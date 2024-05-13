Mental Health Awareness Month: U.S. Army South spouse champions mental health

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Reyna Armel, Brooke Army Medical Center social work intern stands in front of Brooke Army Medical Center where she is pursuing her License in Clinical Social Work. Her story is highlighted for Mental Health Awareness Month as a reminder of the importance of mental health care, the resources available, and the ongoing need to support those who serve and protect us. Their dedication to the field of behavioral health not only helps individual Soldiers but also strengthens the overall fabric of our military communities.

