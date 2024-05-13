Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness Month: U.S. Army South spouse champions mental health [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Reyna Armel, Brooke Army Medical Center social work intern stands in front of Brooke Army Medical Center where she is pursuing her License in Clinical Social Work. Her story is highlighted for Mental Health Awareness Month as a reminder of the importance of mental health care, the resources available, and the ongoing need to support those who serve and protect us. Their dedication to the field of behavioral health not only helps individual Soldiers but also strengthens the overall fabric of our military communities.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month: U.S. Army South spouse champions mental health [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bamc
    lcsw
    mentalhealthawareness
    militaryspouse
