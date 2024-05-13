Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day

    Memorial Day

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This Missouri National Guard graphic was created in honor of Memorial Day. Memorial Day recognizes and honors those who served and sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8409685
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-QO948-1001
    Resolution: 3375x3375
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day, by SrA Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    MONG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT