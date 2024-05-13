Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Enhances Physical Performance via Sparta Science Program

    142nd Wing Enhances Physical Performance via Sparta Science Program

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Capt. Daniel Delgado, a data analyst for the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares to jump during a Sparta Science Program evaluation at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., May 7, 2024. The program uses proprietary force plate technology to assess physical performance in an effort to help athletes prevent sports-related injury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8409016
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-SP755-1001
    Resolution: 6390x4714
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US
    142nd Wing Enhances Physical Performance via Sparta Science Program

    fitness
    readiness
    PT
    sparta

