142nd Wing Enhances Physical Performance via Sparta Science Program

Capt. Daniel Delgado, a data analyst for the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares to jump during a Sparta Science Program evaluation at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., May 7, 2024. The program uses proprietary force plate technology to assess physical performance in an effort to help athletes prevent sports-related injury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

