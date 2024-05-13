Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders compete in a battle of the badges

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    An Airman smiles during a “Battle of the Badges” bowling event as part of Police Week on RAF Fairford, England, May 15, 2024. Competitors included U.S. Air Force defenders from the 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight, RAF Brize Norton Security, RAF Croughton SFS, RAF Alconbury SFS, AFOSI, RAF Fairford Fire Department and First Sergeants. Police Week occurs each year across the peace officer community as a way of remembrance of those that have served in law enforcement and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Police Week
    501st
    Defender
    Battle of the Badges
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

