USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

240508-N-XQ548-1134 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 8, 2024) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kayla Luciano, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Antonio Keys, participate in stretcher-bearer training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, May 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

