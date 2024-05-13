Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240508-N-XQ548-1134 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 8, 2024) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kayla Luciano, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Antonio Keys, participate in stretcher-bearer training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, May 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:24
    Photo ID: 8408346
    VIRIN: 240508-N-XQ548-1134
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74
    medical training team
    XQ548

