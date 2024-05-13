Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMC Training [Image 6 of 6]

    SMC Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrea Alarcon, 31st Security Forces Squadron security forces member, conducts Shoot, Move, Communicate training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2024. SMC training is designed to increase the technical skill of the individual incorporating tactical and rapid reloads, transitioning to alternate weapons systems, reacting to contact and immediate and remedial actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:09
    Photo ID: 8408331
    VIRIN: 240513-F-PB738-1217
    Resolution: 4603x3069
    Size: 489.87 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, SMC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    SMC

