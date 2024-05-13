U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrea Alarcon, 31st Security Forces Squadron security forces member, conducts Shoot, Move, Communicate training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2024. SMC training is designed to increase the technical skill of the individual incorporating tactical and rapid reloads, transitioning to alternate weapons systems, reacting to contact and immediate and remedial actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

